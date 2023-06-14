Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $201,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $201,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $503,973.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,386 shares of company stock worth $9,562,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.55. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $68.63.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies



Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

