Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.53

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $39,427.91 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

