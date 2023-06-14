Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 355,220 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 169.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPDBU opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

