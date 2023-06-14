Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

POR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

