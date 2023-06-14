Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Up 4.6%

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 414,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 723,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PTLO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Portillo’s by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 107.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

