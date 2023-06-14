Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

