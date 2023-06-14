Poollotto.finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $108,727.77 (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00007849 BTC on exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and $108,727.77 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

