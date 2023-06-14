Polymath Trading Down 16.8% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $90.31 million and approximately $30,943.56 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00290322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013976 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

