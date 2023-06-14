Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS RAMPF traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

