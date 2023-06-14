Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.77. Plug Power shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 12,607,578 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.