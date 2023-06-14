Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.85. Pixelworks shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 143,776 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Pixelworks Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 750.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 435,926 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 334,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,885 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
