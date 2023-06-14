Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,915.49

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $42.38 million and approximately $20,915.49 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00097232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00042951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00024272 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

