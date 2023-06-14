Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHI opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.