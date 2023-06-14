Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.96

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.96 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 23197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $67,970,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

