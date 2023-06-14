Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,766,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $24,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 229,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 169,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.