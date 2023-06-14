PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.97. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 109,164 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

