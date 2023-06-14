Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pharos Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 22.71 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 28.70 ($0.36). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £984.63 ($1,232.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,793 shares of company stock worth $639,239. Company insiders own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pharos Energy

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pharos Energy from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 29 ($0.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.