PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETVW) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) were down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 2,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

PetVivo Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.