Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.30 Per Share

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

LON PETS opened at GBX 386.41 ($4.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,963.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 380.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.63. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.01).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.38), for a total value of £81,273.50 ($101,693.57). Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on PETS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.38) to GBX 480 ($6.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 365 ($4.57).

(Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.