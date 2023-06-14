Petro Matad’s (MATD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Petro Matad Stock Down 9.5 %

LON:MATD traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4.30 ($0.05). 16,480,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,883,313. Petro Matad has a one year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.93 and a quick ratio of 16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.25. The company has a market cap of £47.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

