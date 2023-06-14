Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $27.01. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 10,742 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Further Reading

