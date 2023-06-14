Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $27.01. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 10,742 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.63.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.