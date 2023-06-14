Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Down to $10.37

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.11. Permian Resources shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1,369,035 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Permian Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

