Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) PT Raised to $35.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $824.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $92.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $102,825 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

