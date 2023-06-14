Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.15 ($0.35). Approximately 445,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 723,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.40 ($0.36).

Pensana Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -677.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.53.

About Pensana

(Get Rating)

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.