PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a report released on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.56 on Monday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

