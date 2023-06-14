Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,661 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.67% of Paycom Software worth $124,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,665. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.52 and a 200-day moving average of $299.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

