Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

