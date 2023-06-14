PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.59 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and approximately $837,474.97 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

