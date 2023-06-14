Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $18.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $16.00 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.04, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,940,828 shares of company stock worth $27,237,222. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

