Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

PGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 7.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.