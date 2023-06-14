Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading Up 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

