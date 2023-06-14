Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

