Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Performance

OXSQL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

