Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCP)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.