Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Down 30.5% in May

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 2,127,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,706. The stock has a market cap of $786.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $6.79.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 430,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,025 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.