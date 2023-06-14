Oxen Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $434,179.75 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,972.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00299525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00526496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00407194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,482,205 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

