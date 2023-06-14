Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Position Boosted by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Owl Rock Capital worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig Packer bought 75,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,472.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,472.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.