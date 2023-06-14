Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.14 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 24.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

