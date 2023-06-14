Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Up 0.5 %

GOFPY traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.84. 28,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,903. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.78.

Organization of Football Prognostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 12.36%. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

