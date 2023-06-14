O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $195,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,970,000 after buying an additional 60,967 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.76 on Wednesday, hitting $911.51. 82,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $913.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $857.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

