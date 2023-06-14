Orchid Price Tops $0.0516 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Orchid has a total market cap of $49.64 million and $541,212.13 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05144011 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $742,581.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

