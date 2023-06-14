Orbler Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $190.57 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $190.57 million and $210,959.65 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003603 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

