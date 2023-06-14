Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

Oracle Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.22. 11,258,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

