Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.06. 2,809,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

