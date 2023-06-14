Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.
Oracle Stock Up 4.6 %
Oracle stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.03. 10,454,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,854. The firm has a market cap of $329.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.72. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $123.99.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
