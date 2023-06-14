Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.22. 11,258,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,177. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

