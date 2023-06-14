Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Trading Down 6.4%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It operates its projects through the development of exploration properties using acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

