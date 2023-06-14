Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $109.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $860,680. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $113.87.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.