ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ONEOK worth $40,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after buying an additional 936,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

