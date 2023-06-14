One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 225.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,732. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $446.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

OLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 89.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 33.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

